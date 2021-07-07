Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 6.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 6.67% of Public Storage worth $2,879,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.56. 8,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.68. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $308.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

