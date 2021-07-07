Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,421,566 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.72% of Agree Realty worth $117,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,803. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

