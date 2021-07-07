Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,467,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300,075 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 1.3% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Welltower worth $606,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,669. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

