Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 956,026 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 2.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 4.19% of SBA Communications worth $1,270,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.92. 6,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,313. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.18. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 265.20 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

