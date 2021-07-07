Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 5.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $262,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

PK stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 90,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,929. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

