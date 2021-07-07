Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,491,548 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $127,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,911,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,610. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

