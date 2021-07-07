Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 565,377 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,687,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565,377 shares during the period. VEREIT makes up approximately 3.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 15.58% of VEREIT worth $1,378,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,533,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VER traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 9,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

