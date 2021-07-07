Coin Artist Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $554.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $661,737.54 and $554.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00924252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

