CoinFi (COFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $442,893.98

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $442,893.98 and $416,006.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00058167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00933515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045386 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

