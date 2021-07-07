Collateral Pay Trading Up 63.1% Over Last 7 Days (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $282,261.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 63.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00166094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,701.50 or 1.00276067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.00984065 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,205 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

