Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $84.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $345.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

COLL stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $812.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $823,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

