Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

