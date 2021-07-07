Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

SHYF opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

