Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Shares of HGBL opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.