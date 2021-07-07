Colliers Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro (NYSE:TTC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Perigon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 113,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.