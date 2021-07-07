ColossusXT Price Down 12.9% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $13,194.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001373 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010375 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001786 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,003,985,835 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.