Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Comerica worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,892.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $37,340,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Compass Point raised their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of CMA opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

