Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.14

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.14 and last traded at C$11.12, with a volume of 84604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

