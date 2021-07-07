Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Community Bank System worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBU stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

