Comparing Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Allogene Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 670.86 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.12 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($2.08) -11.58

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cardiff Oncology and Allogene Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 303.43%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.13, indicating a potential upside of 91.47%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -5,512.97% -26.25% -24.44% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -20.65% -18.72%

Risk & Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Allogene Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

