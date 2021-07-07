COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.50. 9,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 496,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPS. Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

