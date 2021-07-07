Confluent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 35,277 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 14,538% compared to the typical volume of 241 put options.

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,861. Confluent has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

