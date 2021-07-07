ConocoPhillips Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of -401.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.