Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,925.98

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,925.98 and last traded at C$1,920.11, with a volume of 7974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,894.99.

CSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,910.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The stock has a market cap of C$40.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,799.77.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.420001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

