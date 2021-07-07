ContentBox 24 Hour Volume Hits $598,688.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $598,688.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

