ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 4%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.41. 205,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 145,925,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 641,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

