Continental Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

