CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $122,117.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001120 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00277642 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,709,638 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.