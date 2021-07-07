Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.16.

Shares of VLRS stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 58,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,192. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

