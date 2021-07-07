Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 110,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $266.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Contura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

