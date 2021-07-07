Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

