Coreto (COR) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Coreto has a market cap of $1.03 million and $93,489.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00133537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,830.46 or 1.00313856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00976459 BTC.

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

