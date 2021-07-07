Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Shares Bought by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $16,863,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $12,540,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,450,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,536,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,883,000.

OTCMKTS COOLU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 6,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

