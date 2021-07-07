Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,960 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,361,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,710,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 435,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 148,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

