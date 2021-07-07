Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading 5% Higher

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.09. 3,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

