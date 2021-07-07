COTI Price Down 2.5% This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. COTI has a market cap of $97.10 million and $18.47 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00049917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00132970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00165626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,568.34 or 1.00157931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00987582 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

