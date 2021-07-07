Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.70.
Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.
In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
COUP stock opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.35. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coupa Software Company Profile
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
