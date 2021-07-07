Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 154.2% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 101.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $15,599,000.

COUP stock opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.35. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

