Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Holdings Lifted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Coupa Software worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 27.6% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,084,000 after buying an additional 61,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $230,243,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $225,375,000.

COUP stock opened at $277.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock valued at $29,852,067. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

