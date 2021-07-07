Covalent (CQT) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00129946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00168657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,205.01 or 0.99798145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.73 or 0.00975993 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

