COVIR.IO (CVR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.00

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $7,932.33 and $23.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

