CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 1,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CP ALL Public from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

CP ALL Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPPCY)

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

