CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $102,870.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CPChain

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

