Cpwm LLC Acquires 5,090 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $108.71.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.