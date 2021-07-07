Cpwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 1.47% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter.

AVDV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. 97,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.08. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

