Cpwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 288,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,757. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47.

