Cpwm LLC Has $13.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 939,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $225.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

