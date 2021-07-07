Cpwm LLC Has $14.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. 402,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,043,612. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

