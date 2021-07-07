Cpwm LLC Has $19.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,793. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $104.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

