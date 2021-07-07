Cpwm LLC Has $32.12 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cpwm LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.83. 28,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.76 and a fifty-two week high of $277.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

