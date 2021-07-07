Cpwm LLC Has $7.45 Million Holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 8.95% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000.

NYSEARCA WPS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

